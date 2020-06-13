One person injured after shooting at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fight broke out at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center that resulted in one person shot.

Police responded to the scene on N. Laburnum Avenue and found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Another adult male was detained for questioning.

Police said it is believed that the incident sparked from tensions at a 7-on-7 football game in the area.

An investigation is underway — and police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 780-1000.

