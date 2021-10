RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 43-year-old man from LaCrosse was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Brunswick County.

Virginia State Police say Leslie Bruce House, Jr. lost control of his vehicle while traveling west on Alvis Road, when it overturned and struck a tree.

House suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear whether alcohol played a factor in the crash.