KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a King William County house fire.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, units with King William County Fire and EMS were dispatched to a single-family residence on East Spring Drive. Multiple agencies aided in the response, including crews from Hanover County and King and Queen County.

According to authorities, two people lived at the home but one of them was not home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

Fire marshals are now investigating the incident. There is no further information available at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.