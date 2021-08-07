One person killed in single-car accident on Interstate 95 in Prince George on Saturday

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was killed Saturday in a single-car accident on Interstate 95 in Prince George, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, was traveling southbound on I-95 half a mile from the Interstate 295 interchange when the sedan the driver was operating ran off the right side of the road and into the tree line off the shoulder.

Troopers say the male driver was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.