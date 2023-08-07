BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85. The incident is causing significant delays for drivers in Brunswick County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, and is located on I-85 South near the Old Sage Road exit.

According to VDOT, all travel lanes near Rawlings have been closed as a result of the crash. Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police said there has been one confirmed fatality, however, the scene remains active and there is no further information to share at this time.

