One person killed in car versus train crash in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a crash involving a train in New Kent County on Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, officers were called to train tracks on Outpost Road near Rockahock Road around 5:45 p.m.

The crash involved a train and a motor vehicle.

In addition to state police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue, and New Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

The sheriff’s office says multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All roads are open where the crash occurred.

