One person killed, two hurt in Powhatan County crash

A deadly multi-vehicle crash on Route 288 in Powhatan County on Feb. 7, 2022. (Photo by Sam Hooper 8News)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 288 Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, they responded to a crash involving multiple cars on southbound Route 288 in Powhatan County. VDOT said the crash near Huguenot Trail has shut down all lanes.

State police reported one fatality and said two other people involved were injured. They are expected to recover.

The crash is still under investigation, stay with 8News for updates.

