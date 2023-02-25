LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager is dead and four are in the hospital after police say they were in an SUV that crashed and caught fire in Louisa County.

According to Virginia State Police, on the night of Friday, Feb. 24, a 2006 Pontiac Torrent was heading south on Bibb Store Road about .6 miles south of Goldmine Road when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed. The driver overcorrected and the SUV ran off the roadway, hitting two trees and catching fire.

Five teens between the ages of 16 and 17 were in the SUV at the time of the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other four, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, alcohol is not believed to be involved.