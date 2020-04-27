Online or in person, The First Tee of Greater Richmond is open during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The First Tee of Greater Richmond has gone virtual as a way to continue holding their youth programs.

“For me it’s been fun because I’ve had to be creative with the programs that we’ve had,” said Brittany, Woo, Director of Programming at the First Tee of Greater Richmond.

So far they’ve done a few weeks of online programs and The First Tee will continue them as a way to connect and not only teach the game, but lessons off the course.

And if you don’t have proper equipment at the house, don’t worry. “You can use a broom, a baseball bat, field hockey stick,” added Woo as a replacement for a golf club. “We also create different targets. Whatever you can put on the ground and putt to.”

In addition to online programs, The First Tee of Greater Richmond is open for people to enjoy golfing outdoors with safety being a priority.

Their Richmond course has been open and this weekend The First Tee will reopen their Chesterfield location.

“Every day we’re doing a lot more of our outside activities. Our pro shops have been closed and we’re processing all of our transactions outside,” said Director of Golf Mark Lynch. “We’re going through and making sure that all of our equipment, baskets and balls…is cleaned to the CDC standards and above.”

