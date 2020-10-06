Operation Crash Reduction begins during deadliest month on Va. roads

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — During what authorities say is the most dangerous month on Virginia’s roads, drivers are being warned to buckle up.

According to a Facebook post, the New Kent Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Virginia Highway Safety Office for Operation Crash Reduction effort, underway October 9 through October 12.

An NHTSA report shows from 2014 to 2018, the most traffic fatalities were reported in the commonwealth during the month of October for a total of 367. Nationally, there were 9,778 unrestrained vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2018 alone.

The Sheriff’s Office says this specialized campaign will work to emphasize the importance of seat belt usage and other safe driving practices.