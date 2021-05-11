Out of gas? AAA recommends calm and communication when your tank is empty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After running on fumes, some drivers may find themselves stuck–literally.

With high demand for gas amid the Colonial Pipeline shut down, AAA shares recommendations for motorists who may end up running out of gas while behind the wheel.

A “safe space” is optimal once cars run out of fuel, AAA Mid Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

“If they [drivers] are in a spot where they’re in too much and they can go for help, that’s a good thing. If they feel like they are in danger at that point–a very bad spot where they might get hit–the best place to stay is inside that vehicle with their seat belt on and call for help,” Dean said.

AAA does provide roadside fuel assistance, according to Dean, but phoning a friend could provide the same service.

One thought to have: do you know anyone with a lawn mower? They likely have a gas can you can could use.

Drivers across Central Virginia were seen filling up extra gas cans as prices rose Tuesday, though Dean urges against it, indicating ‘panic buying’ impacts available supply for everyone.

“If you filled up yesterday, and you’ve only gone 15 or 20 miles don’t go run and put that extra gallon in there. It may not seem like much to you, but that creates that artificial demand that can create more outages out there when there would’ve been enough supply out there for everybody, if people weren’t buying so frequently,” Dean said, noting drivers should fill up once gas levels reach one quarter of a tank.

After returning the fuel gauge to ‘F’ from ‘E,’ now may be a good time to break the habit of last minute racing to the pump.