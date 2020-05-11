Outdoor seating allowed: Local restaurant workers react to Gov. Northam’s Phase One plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam signed an Executive Order enabling Phase One of reopening the state to tentatively take place Friday, May 15. One of the major topics of the order is restaurant regulation.

Phase One gives restaurants the green light to run outdoor-exclusive serving at 50 percent of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy — with no more than 10 guests seated as one party.

The outdoor seating arrangements must also be six-feet apart and tables that are not movable must be placed at least six feet apart.

There will be no self-service of food, including condiments on the table. Ketchup, salt, pepper, and other condiments will be brought to the table by the server.

All surfaces must be disinfected every 60 minutes of operation. This includes card and bill holders.

Charlie Hughes, the owner of Moore St. Cafe, said he doesn’t have an outdoor seating area but he is still focused on opening safely.

“What went through my head really is, are people going to flock to these patios first? How are they going to adjust to how people come into their environment? Cause people are just gonna take over, they’re going to sit wherever they want,” Hughes said.

Tony Foley, the General Manager of The Flyin’ Pig in Midlothian, said he is not sure how much the Phase One changes help restaurants with no outdoor seating, but is looking forward to opening up the restaurant’s doors to the public again.

“The Phase One opening up outdoor seating impacts us — not at all. Because we have no outdoor seating. Our goal is to simply keep the lights on, keep the rent paid, keep as many employees employed as we can,” Foley said.

Foley is optimistic that life will return to normal.

“We will open up and do as much business as we are allowed to do,” Foley said.

8News spoke with Chris Ryan, a manager at Wood & Iron in Midlothian, who said that he will just be happy to see guests in person again when they’re allowed to come to dine on the patio. Ryan also said he is confused as to why churches would be allowed to have indoor services, but restaurants can’t receive the same benefit.

