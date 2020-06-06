Over 100 residents and team members recover from COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center hit a major COVID-19 milestone after over 100 residents and team members recovered from the virus.

Jeremiah Davis, an administrator at Canterbury, said the skilled nursing facility is grateful to the Henrico community for their support during this difficult past few months.

“The number of recovered residents and team members continues to increase, giving us hope that the worst is behind us,” said Davis. “The support from our county and state healthcare departments, educational institutions, skilled nursing association and other advocates has been – and remains – invaluable in Canterbury’s battle against coronavirus. We are incredibly grateful for this united effort and the tremendous dedication and skill of our health and community leaders.”

This comes after the nursing facility experienced one of the worst clusters of positive coronavirus cases in the United States.

Davis also added that three dozen Canterbury team members battled COVID-19 over the past two months.

“Day in and day out, our medical and nursing professionals, dietary department, housekeepers, laundry personnel, supply coordinators, department heads and countless others have been working around the clock to provide our residents with the very best care,” he said.

Davis also acknowledged Canterbury’s appreciation of its residents’ families and the larger community. “Even in the darkest moments, as we all continue to mourn our losses, we also have seen how this unprecedented situation has brought out the very best in humanity,” he said. “Our residents’ families and our neighbors have continually uplifted and sustained us with acts of kindness and loving messages. We are humbled to be part of such a caring community.”

