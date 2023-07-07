BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Most Dominion Energy customers in Buckingham County are currently without power following a thunderstorm in the area.

Dominion Energy reported 3,576 customers were without power in Buckingham County as of 9:30 p.m. Friday night. There is a total of 3,909 Dominion Energy customers in the county.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a thunderstorm in the area around 9 p.m. According to NWS, numerous trees and power lines were down across the county — from Arvonia to the Cumberland County line.

Authorities also reported a number of downed trees and power lines on several roads. Eastbound lanes on U.S. Route 60 were blocked east of Dillwyn, according to NWS.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.