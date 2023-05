Photo of the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative outage report map.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Northern Neck Electric Cooperative reports that 715 customers are currently without power in Northumberland County.

The outage is mostly affecting residents in the Lewisetta area of the county.

Crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage and make repairs.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.