RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 80,000 Dominion Energy customers are currently without power in Richmond and nearby counties as Thursday night’s stormy weather has caused outages across Central Virginia.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, here’s how many customers are without power in each area as of 9:30 p.m.:

City of Richmond — 38,119 customers without power (120,045 total customers)

Henrico County — 14,458 customers without power (156,111 total customers)

Chesterfield County — 36,577 customers without power (160,566 total customers)

Hanover County — 2,767 customers without power (44,475 total customers)

(Screenshot taken from the Dominion Energy Power Outage Map around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7)

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has reported a number of fallen trees as a result of the storms.

