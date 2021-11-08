Overnight house fire on Wythe Street in Petersburg leaves one person without a home

Photo provided by the City of Petersburg.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person lost their home in a fire overnight Monday in Petersburg.

Fire crews received a call around 12:07 a.m. for reports of a fire in the 1100 block of W. Wythe Street.

Upon arrival, crews noted a heavy fire was showing at the back of a two-story frame single-family house.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 12:54 a.m.

There were no reported injuries from the fire and the one person living in the home was not there when the fire started, according to Petersburg Fire.

Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the displaced resident.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.