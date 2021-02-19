Overnight warming shelter opening in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures forecasted to be in the teens overnight Friday and into Saturday, and many across Dinwiddie County still without electricity due to recent ice storms, an overnight warming center is being opened for county residents.

The center will be at Dinwiddie Elementary School (13811 Boydton Plank Rd., Dinwiddie, VA) and will open at 3 p.m.

“The center will provide a warm, safe place for Dinwiddie residents,” Dinwiddie Social Services director Natachia Randles said. “Our plan is to make the warming center available through Sunday (Feb. 21).”

Those who wish to take shelter should bring medication, electronic device chargers, bedding and hygiene supplies, and any items needed to care for babies or children.

The entrance to the center will be from the parking lot facing Carson Road.

If you have a pet, you are asked to drop the animal or animals off at the county animal shelter (10903 Wheelers Pond Rd., DeWitt, VA). Be sure to bring immunization records along with medication or food for pets with special dietary needs. For outdoor pets, the shelter is offering outdoor bedding and cedar shavings. Call the shelter at (804) 469-4547 to make arrangements.