CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday morning, shutting down the exit ramp from Chippenham Parkway south to Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

A Facebook Live taken by 8News Reporter Basil John at the scene showed contents of the overturned trailer had spilled onto the roadway.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured or if any charges will be filed.

