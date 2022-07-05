RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Monday morning shooting on the corner of 16 West Broad Street, right outside of the 4 Cyber Café in downtown Richmond, left six people with gunshot wounds and two people with life-threatening injuries.

Now, the owner of Cyber Café, Mario Mohan, is speaking out against the violence in the community.

Mohan wants the community to know the shooting did not occur at the café and is asking customers and local business owners how he can help stop the violence in the neighborhood. He also said he welcomes any visitors to come by and have a conversation with him, so he can learn how to give back to the community.

“I think there is a lot of anger in this beautiful city, and I think how you combat it is to have a conversation,” said Mohan.

