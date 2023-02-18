GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a horse retirement facility in Goochland has been charged with ten counts of animal cruelty following an ongoing investigation into the condition of horses in her care.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Goochland County received a complaint regarding the the conditions of horses that were being cared for at Byrd’s Nest Farm, a horse retirement facility in western Goochland. This was the first animal neglect complaint made to Goochland Animal Protection about this facility.

Animal Protection Officers contacted the facility and opened an investigation. Officers and local equine veterinarians also contacted the owners of the horses that were housed at the facility to keep them informed about the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, Feb. 17, current findings of the investigation were turned over to the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

The following day, Saturday, Feb. 18, Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption, and Protection charged Byrd Rareshide, the owner of The Byrd’s Nest Farm, with ten counts of animal cruelty.

According to Goochland Animal Protection, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.