A screenshot of the Essene website, showing an exterior view of the home.

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Three Powhatan residents who run an assisted-living facility for people with dementia have been charged with abusing two residents — but they say police failed to step in after violent residents assaulted staff and other patients.

The Essene Home, located on a rural stretch of Worsham Road, is aimed at providing care for those with “intellectual disability, mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s, and dementia,” according to the facility’s website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, the owner and two managers of the home have been accused of abusing and neglecting two patients, with all three facing two misdemeanors charges that could carry up to a year in prison each.

“The investigation was initiated after a complaint of abuse and neglect by a family member of a resident,” Powhatan Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss wrote in a statement. “The investigation resulted in charges being filed against Clarence Lewis the owner of the Essene home, Karen Fitzgerald, the manager, and her husband Daryl Fitzgerald the administrator of the facility.”

When reached for comment, owner Clarence Lewis, 73, told 8News that he had no idea why he and the other staff had been charged — but said that the two victims assaulted a staff member and fellow resident, respectively, and the home received no assistance from police or social services when they reported the incidents.

One of the assault victims “… actually punched one of my staff members in the face,” Lewis said of one of the incidents.

Lewis added that the resident had previously been charged in an assault — but that their history of violence was not disclosed to Essene when the resident was admitted there.

8News confirmed through public court records that the resident has been charged with three counts of assault on an officer and one count of obstructing arrest, stemming from an incident in December 2020.

Those charges have been suspended since then, with regularly scheduled “progress” hearings noted on the docket.

The other resident named as a victim by Powhatan authorities assaulted a fellow resident, according to Essene, and was not issued a Temporary Detention Order (TDO) by police — an order committing a patient to a more secure residential facility.

“We actually had to take [them] to the hospital ourselves,” Lewis said.

While it’s not clear what reported abuse led to the charges, in a letter to the Virginia Department of Social Social Services, Lewis repeatedly cited a regulation governing how homes can discharge residents that present “an immediate and serious risk to the health, safety, or welfare of the resident or others.”

That regulation exempts the home from requirements that they notify family and guardians with two weeks notice when residents are discharged in emergency situations.