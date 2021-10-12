Pair accused of armed robbery at Richmond Food Mart

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in custody after an armed robbery at the Richmond Food Mart Monday night.

Chesterfield police say the men walked into the Route 1 convenience store around 8 p.m., threatened the clerk with a gun, then ran away with cash.

The pair was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.