Pair found guilty of accessory to 2017 Louisa County murder

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were found guilty as accessories to the September 2017 shooting death of a Louisa County man.

A Louisa jury convicted Brandon Wood and Justin Peters as accessories after the fact to the murder of Sean Houchens. The announcement comes months after Clifford “Peter” Wood, III was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 17000 block of Jefferson Highway on Sept. 1, 2017 around 1:40 a.m., near the Hanover County line.

Police say Wood confronted Houchens, drew his Glock .45, and shot Houchens four times. Wood and the others then fled the scene.

Sean Houchens

The shooting took place within an hour after an armed robbery and domestic dispute, according to police.

During his flight, Wood threw his phone and pistol into a cornfield in Hanover County and abandoned his car at a hotel in Doswell.

He ultimately fled to Tennessee with the assistance of his wife Wendy. He eluded capture for ten days before being located and apprehended in Virginia.

Peters was the former boyfriend of a daughter of Clifford Wood and Brandon is the son of Clifford Wood.

Wood’s wife, Wendy Wood, was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder.

Clifford Wood, III

Brandon Wood, Justin Peters, and Wendy Wood were all charged and found guilty as accessories after the fact to the murder for their involvement in helping Clifford Wood escape.

There is no allegation that any of the other defendants knew Clifford Wood planned to kill Sean Houchens.