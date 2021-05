Brandon Palaniuk bagged over 50 pounds of bass from the James River to claim the win in the Bassmaster Northern Open. Photo: Brenden Kanies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After three days of competitive fishing, Brandon Palaniuk took home the win in the Bassmaster Northern Open on the James River.

After sitting in 50th place after day one, the Idaho native was able to sack up the winning total of 53 pounds, 12 ounces. The five-time Elite Series winner took home a prize of $52,000.

Nicholas Bodsford of Richmond came in second place in the tournament.