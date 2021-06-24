Pamplin Historical Park offering free admission to Dinwiddie residents

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pamplin Historical Park will be offering free admission to Dinwiddie residents.

The free admission will start on July 1, and go through June 30, 2022. The park said this is the first time it has offered free general admission to residents for a 12-month period.

“We are excited about this new partnership and hope that Dinwiddie families will take advantage of the opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying Pamplin Park’s 424 acres and 4 miles of walking trail,” said Brenda Ebron-Bonner, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The park is a great place for a walk or a picnic.”

For their first visit to the park, Dinwiddie residents will need to present a photo ID to prove they live in the county. A Dinwiddie County Resident Park Pass will be given and after that, it will be the only form of ID needed for entry.