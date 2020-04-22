Pamunkey Tribe to move forward with casinos in Richmond and Norfolk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced they are ready to move forward with plans to establish casinos in Richmond and Norfolk after the state legislature approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment legalizing casinos in Virginia.

The Pamunkey Tribe thanks the Governor and the General Assembly for recognizing their right to pursue gaming and for allowing the Tribe be included in this legislation. This will enable the Tribe move forward as it looks to establish programs and services to help their Tribe and support the Commonwealth. As Native Virginians, the tribe will keep its profits in Virginia and reinvest locally – benefitting Virginians and particularly the residents in the communities its casinos will operate. Jay Smith, Tribes Spokesman

The tribe announced plans to build a casino in Norfolk in December of 2018, and by January the tribe and the city signed a development agreement for it. The tribe is now also planning to compete for the opportunity to build a casino in Richmond as well.

You can learn more about the Norfolk casino’s plans here and the Richmond one’s here.

LATEST HEADLINES: