Parent says closure of Goochland cheerleading gym has left negative impact on kids

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The doors of Galaxy All-Stars, a cheerleading gym in Goochland, have been shut since the beginning of June. Parents told 8News their children have not been able to practice the sport they love and they are looking to figure out why.

“This is a sport that our children love and it’s in the best interest of the children to be able to have a place to go and unfortunately, they don’t have that anymore,” one parent who wished not to show her face on camera said. “It’s hard to explain to your kids why they don’t have a gym and a team to go to any longer especially when it’s due to financial reasons.”

The parent showed 8News a Facebook post from the owner of the gym, Ashley Marie, that said: “Sadly, the landlord is giving us a very big issue with releasing our property and we have to go through courts.”

Court documents show a landlord filed a civil lawsuit against the business for unlawful detainer, which means they want to get their rent and property back. The parent told 8News she wants answers about how to get her money back.

“With the closure of the gym, we haven’t been able to get a response as to what are we going to do with our tuition fees, our registration fees that we’ve paid for season three, we still have outstanding uniforms that have been paid for and some parents have rented these uniforms,” she said. “We don’t have any response as to what’s the outcome of the money. It’s disappointment overall.”

8News spoke with Marie on the phone on Wednesday. She said the gym is open and practices are happening but she wouldn’t reveal where. Marie also said she has been working with parents to issue refunds via email.

Parents said they are still upset because the gym was a place their kids were looking forward to spending their summer.

“It’s impacted our kids negatively and that’s what it’s about,” the parent who wished to remain off camera told 8News. “It’s about little girls having cheer dreams that aren’t going to be fulfilled.”

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are actively investigating what’s happening. The Sheriff’s Office said they are waiting on court documents to see if the activity going on is criminal.