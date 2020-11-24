Parenting during the pandemic: how you can get virtual help for free

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This time of year can be tough on parents, and there’s no doubt the pandemic will make the holiday season even harder. If you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, the group Family Lifeline wants to help.

Family Lifeline offers free services across Central Virginia for pregnant women and parents with children through the age of five.

Once you get in touch with them, the group will asses your situation and decide the level of support you or your family requires.

You’ll then be offered a virtual appointment with a parent educator and health consultants. They’ll help you find fun and inexpensive activities that you can do at home with your children. They’ll also share stress management techniques to help you feel more at ease.

Services are available in both English and Spanish. They’re open to residents in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Petersburg, parts of Chesterfield, and parts of Dinwiddie.

You can get in touch with the non-profit by sending an email to referrals@familylifeline.org, or by calling (804)-249-5414. And to learn more about Family Lifeline, you can visit familylifeline.org.

Family Lifeline was founded back in 1877 and is considered one of the oldest non-profits in the state. Its headquarters are based in Richmond.