Parents of 23-year-old found dead in ditch: ‘Give us strength’

A Powhatan family is struggling to come to grips with the last moments of their son’s life after he was found dead in a ditch in Louisa County.

Tracy Bailey reported his son, Terell Bailey missing on June 20. He told 8News he knew something was wrong when he didn’t hear back from his son.

“He always texts, calls or whatever,” Tracy Bailey said. “We call each other, we’ll text. We’ll text each other and I always receive a call back.”

Just two days later the 23-year-old’s body was found in a ditch on the 1800 block of East Green Springs Road.

Authorities concealed the information as the suspect was on the run. They said an element of surprise was crucial to arresting the suspect.

“It’s been ten days. But, it’s been the longest ten days,” Terell’s mother Tiffany Bailey said.

When authorities announced Monday that Bailey’s body had been found, it was devastating news to his parents.

“He was an outgoing person, very adventurous. He didn’t sit still. He was always doing something,” Tiffany Bailey said.

Bailey’s parents are now having to come to grips with the reality that his alleged killer was one of the closest people to him.

Authorities in Louisa and Powhatan County believe Bailey was killed by his roommate Anthony Davenport. They said Davenport had been captured in New York on June 27.

“Never met him. He knew him from work,” Tiffany Bailey said.

The family is staying strong but they want to know why did this happen to their son.

“We hold ourselves up because we have a lot of people praying for us. Our church, our family members are praying for us,” Tiffany Bailey said. “By the grace of God, we just ask that he gives us strength through this.”

Davenport is currently being held in New York awaiting extradition to Powhatan County. His court date is set for July 15.

He faces charges for robbery and malicious wounding in Powhatan in a separate case. Davenport will then be charged with murder in Louisa County in connection to Terell Bailey’s death.

