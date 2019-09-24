Parents of bi-racial 8News Anchor Constance Jones discuss new ABC comedy ‘Mixed-ish’

A new comedy on ABC “Mixed-ish” examines the complexities of mixed families.

The “Black-ish” spinoff comedy is centered around actress’ Tracee Ellis Ross’ character as a teenager as she faces several difficult hardships growing up mixed race.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, Multiracial Americans are leading the demographic change in the United States, growing at a rate three times as fast as the population.

8News Anchor Constance Jones, who also has a bi-racial family, spoke to her parents about ABC’s new show “Mixed-ish.” George and Ursula Jones have been married for over 46 years, since a time when it was barely legal in Virginia for mixed couples to tie the knot.

“I think this is overdue!” U. Jones said. “A lot of people are still surprised to learn that I’m in an interracial marriage. This show will give them a glimpse into the lives of an interracial couple.”

G. Jones added, “I think a show like this one is very important in today’s climate,” G. Jones said. “Not only does it teach our kid awareness, it gives our kids historical background of their own lives.”

Through the years, there have been limited images of interracial couples and families on TV. That includes Ricky Ricardo and Lucille Ball from “I Love Lucy” to Helen and Tom Willis from the “Jefferson’s.” Mixed-ish will look to further the conversation started by its predecessor, the show “Black-ish”

Chair of African American Studies at VCU, Professor Shawn Utsey, called the show is timely given the current social climate.

“I think it’s fine to have a comedic show that opens the discussion,” Professor Shawn Utsey said. “I think comedy might be the conduit in which we can begin the discussion in a way that is not threating, because it’s a deep seeding issue.”

Mixed-ish airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST. on ABC.