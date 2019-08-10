Parking restrictions near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking will be restricted around VCU’s Monroe Park Campus this Sunday to accommodate students moving into residence halls for Ram Camp.

“No Parking” signs and “Loading Zone” signs will be posted in affected areas from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Towing will be enforced.

VCU Police provided those details on their Facebook page. You can find them below:

Parking Restrictions

800 block of S. Cathedral Place and 00 block of N. Cherry St. (Both sides are reserved for Cathedral parking only).

900 – 1000 block of Floyd Ave. (Both sides)

600 – 800 blocks of W. Franklin St. (Both sides)

600 – 800 blocks of W. Main St. (Both sides)

00 block of S. Pine St. (Both sides)

00 block of S. Laurel St. (East side)

Loading Zones