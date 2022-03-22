RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More parking options could soon come to Scott’s Addition after some residents complained about a lack of spaces.

The Greater Scott’s Addition Association members did a ride-along with the Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) crews recently to identify irrelevant loading zones, curb cuts that could be filled, and any outdated parking signs.

John Hancock, who works in Scott’s Addition, said it gets harder to find parking spots throughout the day.

“If I have to leave during the day and come back, it’s more of a challenge,” he said. “I can generally find something within a couple of blocks walking distance.”

The department told 8News that crews toured certain areas of the neighborhood to get feedback from business owners about improving parking signs.

The improvements could mean replacing and removing signs, or adding new ones.

Some drivers blame the business boom and new apartments for the shortage of parking spaces, but Hancock said the construction could be a good thing.

“One of the things that makes this neighborhood unique is the fact that we have industry and people and businesses in one small area. If we make it so that the industry can’t be here, it changes the whole character of the neighborhood,” he said.

The Department of Public Works said crews planned a second tour of the neighborhood next week to review the previous information compiled on the first tour and to assess any additional areas.

The department will review all the notes and information from the two tours and provide follow-up with the neighborhood association.

In a written statement Tuesday, the department said, “Signage improvements will be made after making a complete assessment. The review will also help identify areas to increase parking opportunities.”