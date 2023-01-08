GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Goochland should be aware that one section of a major road will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three Chopt Road (Route 700) between Broad Street Road and Leakes Mill Road in Goochland will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a pipe replacement project.

Drivers should follow these detour routes during those days:

From Broad Street Road to Leakes Mill Road: Take Broad Street Road east to Three Chopt Road west to Leakes Mill Road.

From Leakes Mill Road to Broad Street Road: Take Leakes Mill Road east to Broad Street Road west.

This project is weather permitting.

For questions, call VDOT`s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For real-time traffic information and road conditions, call 511 or visit 511 online.