CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Passengers were reportedly kept on a train for hours after a deadly accident involving a vehicle on the railroad tracks near the Roxbury Road and Barnetts Road intersection in Charles City County Wednesday evening.

Austin Martir, a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), told 8News that he was traveling from his home in Norfolk to campus when the Amtrak train he was riding in came to a screeching halt.

“It’s been quite a ride. I’ll tell you that … Everybody was confused wondering what was going on,” Martir said “I smelled what smelt like a wrecked car. So, I started telling everybody it was probably a car wreck and we probably ran over a car. Everybody was like don’t talk like that, there’s no way that happened.”

Martir’s assumptions were unfortunately true. Charles City County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident was fatal. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told 8News that there was one person dead-on-arrival and that everyone on the Amtrak train itself is okay.

However, Martir told 8News that the passengers were stuck on the train for hours as first responders worked to clear the scene.

“I’ve been trying to calm people down. There was a kid who I could tell was on edge, so I let him play my switch. I played with him on the multiplayer game,” Martir said. “I just was trying to help all the people on the train.”

Following the incident, Martir told 8News he looks forward to getting back to campus.

“I just might kiss the ground when I get off this train,” Martir said.