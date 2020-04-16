Patient First now offering drive up COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Patient First is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19 in Central Virginia. Testing is by appointment only, you can’t just drive up.

The testing will be offered at two locations in the area, the Patient First on Parham Road at Interstate-64 and the Patient First on Genito Road at Hull Street Road.

In order to make an appointment you must meet CDC screening criteria, which includes having COVID-19 symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath or if you are a health care worker or first responder.

If you are insured, there is no out of pocket expense. The bill will be submitted to your insurer. Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

For those without insurance, the cost is $90 for the exam plus a separate bill from the lab, which is $51.31 in Virginia.

You have to call to make your appointment. To make an appointment, call your preferred center and enter “5” during the recording to speak with the front desk. You can find more information here.

Meantime, all Patient First centers including these new testing sites remain open for walk-in care for other illnesses and injuries.

