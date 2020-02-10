Patti LaBelle to perform at Richmond’s Altria Theater this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legendary soul singer and Grammy Award winner Patti LaBelle is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater this fall, more than nine years since her last performance in the city.

The concert, with special guest and R&B group The Whispers, will be Nov. 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending can get their tickets this Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the theater’s box office or online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com.

Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…It’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” Patti LaBelle

LaBelle has not performed in Richmond since September 2011, when she was at the Dominion Energy Center. The Whispers performed at the Altria Theater in 2019.

You can also call 800-512-3849 to buy tickets, which are $40.

