Pedestrian hit and killed on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police responded to a scene at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night after an adult male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The man was struck by a KIA Optima after attempting to run across the South bound travel lanes near the 6300 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

Chesterfield Police will continue their investigation of the crash.

