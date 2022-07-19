CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and injured this afternoon after trying to cross an intersection in Chesterfield.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Chesterfield County Police officers were called to the intersection of Hull Street and Deer Run Drive.

According to police, a man in his mid-20s was attempting to cross the street at the pedestrian crossing but oncoming traffic had a green light. The man was struck by a vehicle, causing injury. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. He is reportedly alert and talking.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her mid-50s, remained at the scene and waited for police to arrive. No charges are being filed, according to police.

The accident caused delays near the Hull Street exit. No other accidents or injuries have been reported at this time.