Pedestrian struck by car on Boydtonplank Road in Petersburg

Pedestrian struck on Boydtonplank Road in Petersburg. Jan. 15, 2021 (Photo by Quincy Tucker 8News)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Petersburg on Friday evening. The accident occured in the 1900 block of Boydtonplank Road.

The Petersburg Police Department is investigating the crash, there is no word on the pedestrian’s condition.

Boydtonplank Road is closed at Squirrel Level Road and Parkview. Police ask that people avoid the area while they handle the crash.