Pedestrian killed in Jefferson Davis Highway crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was killed Friday night following a motor vehicle crash on Jefferson Davis Highway. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and remained at the scene.

Authorities say the car was traveling in the “500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 7 p.m. when it struck an adult male pedestrian.”

The man, who police say died from injuries sustained in the crash, will be identified pending family notification.

An investigation is ongoing.