CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Friday night while walking along I-95 in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene just after 9:30 pm on Friday, March 4 and found that the pedestrian had been struck by a black Nissan Rogue.

The accident occurred near the Woods Edge Road exit in Chesterfield. State Police have not been able to contact next of kin, and the crash is still under investigation.

