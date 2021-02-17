Pedestrian struck on Route 60 in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit by a car this evening on Route 60 in Powhatan County. The crash occurred in the 1400 block just before 8:30 p.m.

An investigation by Virginia State Police found that a vehicle ran off the side of Route 60 and one of the occupants left the car. The occupant was hit by another car after leaving their vehicle.

VSP did not have any additional information on the victim’s condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 8News for updates.

