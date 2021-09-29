Pedestrian struck several times in Amelia County; driver charged with attempted murder

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck several times in Amelia County by a driver Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police said, adding that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Virginia State Police have charged 20-year-old Jalen O. Jackson of Amelia County with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit and run.

State police responded to calls that a person was struck by a driver near Amelia Avenue and Pridesville Road at 5:32 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a black Honda sedan struck an adult male pedestrian multiple times. The victim was taken to Chippenham Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda fled and was later found with help from the Amelia County Sheriff Office.

The investigation is ongoing.