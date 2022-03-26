RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was killed Friday night after being struck twice while walking down Hull Street Road on Richmond’s Southside.

Richmond Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on the 2600 block of Hull Street Road at 9:12 pm. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim face down in the roadway and pronounced him dead.

Investigators with the RPD reconstructed the events of the accident, and determined that the man had been walking down the middle of the road at the time of the accident. He then entered the westbound lane, and was struck by a car there. He was then struck by another car traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle remained on the scene. The second driver fled the scene of the accident.

While police have not announced charges for either driver, the second driver could be charged with felony hit and run, which carries a prison term of up to 5 years and a $2,500 fine.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.