‘People are losing their minds’: Locals react to Virginia native Missy Elliott dropping surprise album

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Missy Elliott is back! The Virginia native dropped five songs overnight in a new project called ‘Iconology.’

“People are losing their minds,” iPower 92 radio personality Jackie Paige said.

It’s the artist’s first time releasing music in 14 years.

“She was really one of those artists and one those producers who did it for the first time,” Paige said. “She took those risks. She made those mistakes. Those mistakes and risks ending up being phenomenal for the genre and culture.”

Kiss FM on-air host Clovia Lawrence says Elliott is a role model for women across the country. She says she changed the conversation around body image.

“She wasn’t squeezed into a box as to what a woman should like even as a female rapper,” she said.

Elliott, who is originally from Portsmouth, Virginia, is set to receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award for her innovation and originality when it comes to music videos. Paige says the award is a win for Virginia.

“You hear about the Janet Jackson’s and your Michael Jackson’s and your Madonna’s,” Paige told 8News. “But Missy Elliott? Right here, our very own backyard. Virginia is grooming phenomenal talent.”

Other music lovers 8News spoke to agree.

“It really sheds light on the music scene around here,” music lover William Avery said. “I don’t think Virginia is crazy known for music so that’s always a good thing.”