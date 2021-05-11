People rushing to gas stations across Central Virginia after pipeline hack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People are rushing to gas stations across the region after the Colonial Pipeline hack. Some stations have already run out of gas, like the Sam’s Club in Midlothian.

A gas station employee at the Sam’s Club told 8News that gas prices have jumped 25 cents since this morning. They have since run out of gas. She said people have been trying to drive through the cones and asking her where the gas is.

Another station that has run out of gas is the 7-Elevent on Iron Bridge Road.

While some gas stations are running out of gas, many aren’t worried about a shortage. The Wawa on Broad St. near 288 and the BP on Ironbridge still have gas.

Most gas stations I’ve been to DO have gas right now. I’ve personally seen a few that do not. But I am out running around today to see if things change.



— Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) May 11, 2021

While the manager of the BP station said they “may run out of gas,” he’s not worried. The manager said he’s already sold out of gas cans inside the store. That is something he usually has a large stock of but people are buying them up to make sure they have gas.

The Sam’s Club off Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

