Pepsi hiring temp workers during the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pepsi announced it was hiring temp workings in the Richmond area.

With the increased demand for products, PepsiCo said its need to ship, deliver and stock stores has grown. As a result, the company is looking to hire more front line staff as soon as possible.

“In a time where people are out of work, or in need of financial income and support, and to help ease the added workload pressure of its current front-line employees, PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division is looking to hire temporary staff immediately,” an email from the company said.

Click here to learn more about how to apply.

