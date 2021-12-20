Person hospitalized following car vs. tree crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Honda Accord had to be flown from Interstate 95 to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver was traveling north through Prince George County when they ran off the road. The Accord hit a tree off the side of the road.

There was at least one injury reported, they were flown to a local hospital. It is unclear how severe the injuries are at this time.

Virginia State Police continues to investigate the crash.

