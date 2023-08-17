PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital in critical condition and one person is in custody after police say they were involved in a shooting at a hotel in Prince George County.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, at around 12:16 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Quality Inn on the 11900 block of South Crater Road.

When they got to the scene, the responding officers found a male victim, who had been shot twice. The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

After investigating, officers located and arrested a suspect. Police say there is not danger to the community, but the incident is still under investigation.

